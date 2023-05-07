Pankaj Tripathi won millions of hearts as he revealed his first look as Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji for the biopic, Main ATAL Hoon. Recently, the actor shared another update on his social media hinting at the shoot commencement of the film.

Pankaj Tripathi starts filming for Main ATAL Hoon in Mumbai; actor feels “honoured”

Today, the makers officially announced the filming of Main ATAL Hoon. The movie will revolve around the life and political career of India’s beloved leader, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was not only a politician but also a poet, a gentleman and a statesman. Commencing the shoot in Mumbai, the team will have a long schedule of more than 45 days covering different parts of our country like Mumbai and Lucknow.

‘‘Getting a chance to play the role of our great leader, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an honour in itself. We went through rigorous reading sessions, to understand the dialect, his lifestyle and his vision for India. I feel elated today as we begin shooting for Main ATAL Hoon,” shares actor Pankaj Tripathi.

Director Ravi Jadhav added, “I have seen Pankaj ji being super involved in the process of knowing and understanding Atal ji. I am sure no one else would have been a better fit than Pankaj Ji to essay such a proficient personality. Hoping to create the same magic with our film that Atal ji created with his life and his vision for our country.”

Producer Vinod Bhanushali shares, “Main ATAL Hoon is a special film. Everyone associated with the film is leaving no stone unturned for it to be one of the best experiences for our audiences. We went through a lot of research for right from the story, and locations to looks for each of our characters before coming on floors for the shoot of our film.”

Producer Sandeep Singh shares, “This is just the beginning of an incredible experience. With infinite meetings with the teams, the hard work of the entire crew and locking our incredible cast, I am happy to commence the shoot of our film, Main ATAL Hoon.”

Helmed by National Award-Winning Director Ravi Jadhav, Main ATAL Hoon features Pankaj Tripathi as Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the three-time Prime Minister of our Country. The film is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav with music by Salim – Sulaiman and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.

Main ATAL Hoon presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan & Kamlesh Bhanushali and co-produced by Bhavesh Bhanushali, Ishaan Dutta, Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma. The film will hit the theatres in December 2023.

