Last Updated 12.09.2023 | 4:49 PM IST

Fukrey 3 cast to organize F3 summit post G20 Summit in Delhi

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Fukrey 3 cast to organize F3 summit post G20 Summit in Delhi

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Excel Entertainment is gearing up to treat the audience with an absolute dose of comedy with Fukrey 3. While the trailer and the recently released song have elevated the audience's excitement to watch the Fukra gang coming back on the screen after a long time in this third installment of this most loved franchise, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience's exhilaration intact. Now, as the Fukrey 3 fever is on the rise, the cast of the film is all set to organize an F3 Summit right after the G20 Summit in Delhi.

Delhi is about to witness what has never been seen before. Bringing the Fukra gang, a special F3 Summit will be organized that will see the presence of Hunny aka Pulkit Samrat, Choocha aka Varun Sharma, Lali aka Manjot Singh, and Bholi Punjaban aka Richa Chadha. So all the fukrey of the F3 Summit will come to Galgotias University in Delhi at 1:30 PM.

Now as Fukrey 3 is gearing up for its release on 28th September 2023, it's an absolute delight for the fans to witness the fukra gang in Delhi on this special F3 Summit.

ALSO READ: Fukrey 3: Salman Khan heaps praises at Pulkit Samrat; Fukrey actor reacts

More Pages: Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection

