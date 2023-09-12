Excel Entertainment is gearing up to treat the audience with an absolute dose of comedy with Fukrey 3. While the trailer and the recently released song have elevated the audience's excitement to watch the Fukra gang coming back on the screen after a long time in this third installment of this most loved franchise, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience's exhilaration intact. Now, as the Fukrey 3 fever is on the rise, the cast of the film is all set to organize an F3 Summit right after the G20 Summit in Delhi.

Fukrey 3 cast to organize F3 summit post G20 Summit in Delhi

Delhi is about to witness what has never been seen before. Bringing the Fukra gang, a special F3 Summit will be organized that will see the presence of Hunny aka Pulkit Samrat, Choocha aka Varun Sharma, Lali aka Manjot Singh, and Bholi Punjaban aka Richa Chadha. So all the fukrey of the F3 Summit will come to Galgotias University in Delhi at 1:30 PM.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

Now as Fukrey 3 is gearing up for its release on 28th September 2023, it's an absolute delight for the fans to witness the fukra gang in Delhi on this special F3 Summit.

More Pages: Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.