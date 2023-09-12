comscore
Jaideep Ahlawat, Prajakta Koli, and Jennifer Winget set to star in Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye; watch trailer

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye will be available to all listeners beginning September 29.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The season trailer of the Hindi Audible Original podcast series Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye has been unveiled. This is the second instalment in the localised production of the global franchise, Marvel’s Wastelanders. The cast assembled includes Jaideep Ahlawat as Hawkeye, Prajakta Koli as Ash, and Jennifer Winget as Kate Bishop.

The trailer introduces us to Hawkeye, the sole survivor of the Avengers. He’s a shell of the hero he once was, now reliving his worst memories for paying audiences. He’s broken but there’s a fire in him and he's ready to do what needs to be done: killing every last person responsible for the deaths of those he loved the most.

 

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye will be available to all listeners beginning September 29.

ALSO READ: Jaane Jaan: Jaideep Ahlawat stuns audiences with his dramatic transformation in this First Look

