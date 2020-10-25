In 2019, filmmaker Karan Johar had posted a video on Instagram where he was seen partying with some of the A-listers of Bollywood at his house. However, the video went viral for all the wrong reasons with several alleging Karan and the others for consuming drugs. While the filmmaker had earlier clarified that there was no consumption of any illegal substance, the video went viral once again after the Narcotics Control Bureau started investigating an alleged drug case in Bollywood post the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to a report in NDTV India, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has given a clean chit to filmmaker director Karan Johar’s house party video. The officials have stated that the white line appearing in the video is merely a reflection of the tube light, no drug has been confirmed in the forensic report and there has been no evidence of film stars consuming drugs at the party. The FSL further said no drugs or any harmful and illegal substance was found post inspecting the video.

In September this year, Karan Johar had released a statement clarifying his stand on the house party video. "Certain news channels, print/ electronic media and social media platform(s) are wrongly and misleadingly reporting that narcotics were consumed at a party that I, Karan Johar hosted on July 28, 2019 at my residence. I had already clarified my position way back in 2019 that the allegations were false. In view of the current malicious campaign, I am reiterating that the allegations are completely baseless and false. No narcotics substance was consumed in the party. I WOULD LIKE TO UNEQUIVOCALLY ONCE AGAIN STATE THAT I DO NOT CONSUME NARCOTICS AND I DO NOT PROMOTE OR ENCOURAGE CONSUMPTION OF ANY SUCH SUBSTANCE,” he wrote in the statement.

