The Mumbai Police has taken a significant step in response to a complaint of sexual harassment filed against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumar Modi, operation head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj. The case was registered at the Powai police station after a popular actress associated with the show made serious allegations against the accused.

FIR registered against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi and team members for sexual harassment

As per a report by ANI, acting promptly, the city police conducted a preliminary investigation into the matter and subsequently registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The victim, whose identity has been withheld for confidentiality reasons, disclosed in her complaint that she had been a part of the widely watched TV serial for the past 15 years. The alleged incidents of sexual harassment, according to the complaint, took place between the years 2021 and 2023. The nature and details of the incidents were not disclosed in the available information.

This development comes in the wake of former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal recording her statement with the Mumbai Police last week, regarding her own allegations of sexual harassment against producer Asit Kumar Modi. The cumulative weight of these allegations has raised serious concerns about the work environment within the popular television show.

