The much-anticipated film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has become the talk of the town, thanks to its impressive director, star-studded cast, and vibrant promotional posters. Finally, on June 20th, the long-awaited teaser of the movie was unveiled, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement. With the talented duo of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh leading the way, the teaser has effectively ignited the anticipation of movie enthusiasts for Karan Johar's directorial venture.

Sharing the teaser, the filmmaker wrote, “Presenting to you the first glimpse of a piece of my heart - #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani! I’m thrilled and super excited to finally let it unfurl for you all to see...watch...and give love!!!”

Notably, Johar has returned to the director's chair after a hiatus of seven years, further heightening the buzz around RARKPK. The film is slated to release worldwide on July 28, and fans can't wait to witness this star-studded extravaganza. Apart from Alia Bhatt, the film also features Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, adding to the excitement. Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promises to captivate audiences in theatres across the globe.

