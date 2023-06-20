Cezanne Khan referred to the woman making the accusations as "obsessed" and clarified that no FIR has been filed.

Kasauti Zindagi Kay fame Cezanne Khan has refuted claims of an FIR being filed against him for alleged domestic violence and extortion. Responding to the report, Cezanne Khan dismissed the allegations and referred to the woman making the accusations as "obsessed." He emphasized that no FIR has been filed, stating, "Aisa kuch hua hi nahi hai (Nothing like that happened)."

In a conversation with News18, Khan reacted to the woman claiming that she is his wife. He asserted, “Anybody can do anything,” and added, “Nothing has come to me. She is obsessed. I don’t want to talk about it. This is bull**it."

For the unversed, an interview published by ETimes featured a woman named Aisha Pirani who identified herself as Cezanne's alleged wife on Monday. In the interview, she accused the actor of cheating on her and using her to obtain a US Green Card. Aisha Pirani further claimed that she filed an FIR against Cezanne on June 7 and demanded Rs 8 lakh as compensation for the alleged torture she endured.

Aisha told the portal, “I am a Muslim lady and by Muslim law, I am still married. I want the recovery of the money that I spent on him and the compensation for what I have been through mentally because of him. I want to get married and legally I want ‘khulanama’ as per Muslim law.”

