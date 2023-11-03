Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav took to social media on Friday to deny all the charges made against him for organising a rave party in Noida with the involvement of snake venom. The 26-year-old said that the charges claimed are fake. He also said he will cooperate with the authorities amid the investigation.

FIR against Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav; five arrested for allegedly hosting rave parties with snake venom; he denies charges: “If I am found even 0.1% involved in this…”

For unversed, the Noida Police on Thursday booked five people in connection with a rave party which was allegedly organised by Elvish Yadav. Police claimed that they recovered nine snakes during the raid. Denying the charges, Yadav said, “All these accusations of me being arrested for consumption or acquisition of substance are untrue. I am ready to cooperate with the Noida police and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. If I am found even 0.1% involved in this, I am ready to take responsibility.”

Elvish added, “Also, I request the media not to malign my name by saying that I am arrested unless you have proper proof. I have nothing to do with the things I am accused of.”

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, whose NGO filed the complaint, stated to the media, “This is a grade 1 crime, seven years in jail, a wildlife crime. King cobras die when their venom is taken out. Their venom is for digesting food. Without the venom, they can't eat anything and thus they die. There are very few cobras and pythons in the country. It is a crime to own them, catch them or use them.”

According to the complaint filed by People For Animals, the NGO contacted Yadav to organise a rave party and get Cobra Venom. As per Hindustan Times, the complaint read, “Elvish gave us the name of one Rahul whom we contacted. He said he could organise the venom wherever we want. He then came to Sector 51 Banquet Hall with the Venom. The Noida police then came to the venue along with the DFO and arrested the organisers.”

