Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 to be screened with English subtitles in 6 states and UT of Puducherry; deets inside

The Hindi version of the highly anticipated action thriller Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, will be screened with English subtitles in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of Rohan Malhotra, who is Vice president at Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Friday. The tweet also included a list of cinema chains where the film will be screened with English subtitles, namely PVR Cinemas, INOX Movies, Cinepolis India, Miraj Cinemas, Mukta A2 Cinemas, Asian Cinemas, and Moviemax.

The tweet also stated that screenings of the Tamil and Telugu versions of Tiger 3 will be available across India.

In addition to this, readers may recall that earlier today Bollywood Hungama reported that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the film, albeit with some modifications. The Examining Committee of the CBFC has asked for only audio cuts and hasn’t axed any visuals from the film. The CBFC asked the word ‘bewakoof’ to be replaced with ‘mashroof’ and ‘foolish’ with ‘busy’ in the subtitles. In certain dialogues, RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) has been mentioned.

Besides this, the makers dropped a new promo featuring the lead cast, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, today. It delves further into the movie’s plot, providing tantalising glimpses of high-octane action, riveting suspense, and awe-inspiring locations. It emphasises the film's grandeur, promising an adrenaline rush. Under Maneesh Sharma's direction, Tiger 3 is building anticipation, and the new promo has only increased it. The film stars Emraan Hashmi as the formidable antagonist.

