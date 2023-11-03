comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 03.11.2023 | 4:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tiger 3 Dunki Fukrey 3 Mission Raniganj Animal Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Akshara Haasan buys Rs 15.75 crore apartment in Khar, Mumbai: Report 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Akshara Haasan buys Rs 15.75 crore apartment in Khar, Mumbai: Report 

en Bollywood News Akshara Haasan buys Rs 15.75 crore apartment in Khar, Mumbai: Report 

The 2,354 sq ft apartment is located on the 13th floor of the 15-storey Ekta Verve tower.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Akshara Haasan, the daughter of actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika, has reportedly purchased an apartment in a luxury project in Khar, Mumbai, for Rs 15.75 crore. Akshara has been a part of several Hindi and Tamil films.

Akshara Haasan buys Rs 15.75 crore apartment in Khar, Mumbai: Report 

Akshara Haasan buys Rs 15.75 crore apartment in Khar, Mumbai: Report 

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Akshara's new 2,354 sq feet apartment is located on the 13th floor of the 15-storey Ekta Verve tower, a boutique luxury project of EktaWorld group. As per the registered documents, the deal includes three car parking spaces. Akshara's flat has a built-up area of 2,245 sq ft and an attached balcony. 

The 33-year-old actress paid a stamp duty of Rs 94.50 lakh. The tower reportedly consists of 3 BHK, 4 BHK and 5 BHK apartments. The actress lives in Mumbai with her mother.

Speaking of the professional front, Akshara made her acting debut in the 2015 Bollywood film Shamitabh, where she starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush. She was last seen in the Tamil film Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu. Directed by debutant Raja Ramamurthy and produced by Trendloud, the adult drama was released directly on Amazon Prime Video on 25 March 2022.

Aside from acting, Akshara Haasan is known for her involvement in various social causes.

Also Read: Shruti Haasan and Akshara shared priceless throwback pictures on dad Kamal Haasan’s birthday

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sanjeeda Shaikh to play pivotal role in…

Akshay Oberoi gives his voice to the…

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar become…

Koffee With Karan 8: Bobby Deol CONFIRMS…

EXCLUSIVE: Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh…

Dunki Drop 1: Shah Rukh Khan wants to head…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification