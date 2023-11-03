The 2,354 sq ft apartment is located on the 13th floor of the 15-storey Ekta Verve tower.

Akshara Haasan, the daughter of actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika, has reportedly purchased an apartment in a luxury project in Khar, Mumbai, for Rs 15.75 crore. Akshara has been a part of several Hindi and Tamil films.

Akshara Haasan buys Rs 15.75 crore apartment in Khar, Mumbai: Report

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Akshara's new 2,354 sq feet apartment is located on the 13th floor of the 15-storey Ekta Verve tower, a boutique luxury project of EktaWorld group. As per the registered documents, the deal includes three car parking spaces. Akshara's flat has a built-up area of 2,245 sq ft and an attached balcony.

The 33-year-old actress paid a stamp duty of Rs 94.50 lakh. The tower reportedly consists of 3 BHK, 4 BHK and 5 BHK apartments. The actress lives in Mumbai with her mother.

Speaking of the professional front, Akshara made her acting debut in the 2015 Bollywood film Shamitabh, where she starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush. She was last seen in the Tamil film Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu. Directed by debutant Raja Ramamurthy and produced by Trendloud, the adult drama was released directly on Amazon Prime Video on 25 March 2022.

Aside from acting, Akshara Haasan is known for her involvement in various social causes.

