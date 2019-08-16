Farhan Akhtar takes on Hrithik Roshan yet again

Muscling in with a big-budgeted blockbuster at the last minute is now becoming a norm. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidwani did it once earlier to Hrithik Roshan when in January 2017; they released their Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees alongside Roshan’s Kaabil although the Roshans had announced their film from long before.

Sidhwani and Farhan are doing it again. They are all set to release the Hindi version of Telugu cinema’s most expensive film to date Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy on the same day as Hrithik’s big action starrer War for Yash Raj films.

A source close to War says Ritesh and Farhan’s move is unethical. “Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Film had announced War for 2nd October, months ago. Suddenly Excel (Farhan and Ritesh’s company) comes up with this dubbed Hindi film. It just upsets everything.”

And to think Farhan and Hrithik are close friends. This is the second time Farhan is doing this to Hrithik.

Looks like the war has just started.