R Madhavan shuts a troll down for her hate comment with absolute class and perfection!

R Madhavan recently posted a picture with his father and son where the trio celebrated Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, and Avani Avittam. The internet couldn’t stop gushing over the three generations smiling wide as they posed for the picture. While the internet couldn’t stop being in awe of them, there were a certain group of trolls who ended up over-analyzing a picture.

In the background, a holy cross could be spotted next to Lord Ganesha’s idol. Making a mountain out of a molehill, a troll decided to highlight and point out the “problem” in the picture. Making derogatory comments about losing respect for Madhavan, she tried to attack the Rang De Basanti actor but got beautifully shut down by the actor. He posted a note pointing out how he has blessings from all the religions and respects every religion as his own. He also pointed out that he was surprised the troll did not spot the framed picture of Golden Temple in their “sickness”. Take a look at the conversation between them.

Why do they have a across in the background?! Is that a Mandir? You just lost my respect. Do you find Hindu Gods in Christian churches? All this is fake drama you did today! pic.twitter.com/w5mdrSKxRL — JIXSA (@jiks) August 15, 2019

Can we all just take a moment and appreciate R Madhavan for being one of the purest souls in the industry? He will next be seen in Rocketry – The Nambi Effect.

