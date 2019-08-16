Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 16.08.2019 | 8:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

R Madhavan shuts a troll down for her hate comment with absolute class and perfection!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

R Madhavan recently posted a picture with his father and son where the trio celebrated Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, and Avani Avittam. The internet couldn’t stop gushing over the three generations smiling wide as they posed for the picture. While the internet couldn’t stop being in awe of them, there were a certain group of trolls who ended up over-analyzing a picture.

R Madhavan shuts a troll down for her hate comment with absolute class and perfection!

In the background, a holy cross could be spotted next to Lord Ganesha’s idol. Making a mountain out of a molehill, a troll decided to highlight and point out the “problem” in the picture. Making derogatory comments about losing respect for Madhavan, she tried to attack the Rang De Basanti actor but got beautifully shut down by the actor. He posted a note pointing out how he has blessings from all the religions and respects every religion as his own. He also pointed out that he was surprised the troll did not spot the framed picture of Golden Temple in their “sickness”. Take a look at the conversation between them.

Can we all just take a moment and appreciate R Madhavan for being one of the purest souls in the industry? He will next be seen in Rocketry – The Nambi Effect.

Also Read: Details of Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in R Madhavan starrer Rocketry The Nambi Effect out!

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Taapsee Pannu’s spat with Rangoli Chandel…

Priyanka Chopra gets verbally attacked by…

Anurag Kashyap quits Twitter; cites threats…

AICWA demands complete ban on banned…

Singer Atif Aslam ‘condemns violence in…

Taapsee Pannu says she cannot change Rangoli…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification