In the latest development, actress Saba Azad starrer Songs of Paradise, a Kashmir-set music film, has found a producer in Farhan Akhtar – Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. The film is directed by Danish Renzu.

Farhan Akhtar – Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment boards Saba Azad’s Songs of Paradise as a producer

In a statement to Variety, Sidhwani and Akhtar said, “We are honoured to bring Songs of Paradise to audiences. This film is a testament to our commitment to storytelling that transcends boundaries. We continue to strive for narratives that resonate, inspire and celebrate the human spirit.”

Directed Danish Renzu said, “It was a dream come true to be able to make ‘Songs of Paradise.’ It showcases Kashmir’s forgotten rich poetry and music never seen before on celluloid. The film is inspired by the music of legendary singer Raj Begum who left no stone unturned to continue pursuing her dreams to sing at a time when women had limited rights. With lack of opportunities, technology, equipment and proper studio, it’s heartwarming to see a woman who wanted to bring about change and contribute significantly to the music of Kashmir.”

He added, “With Excel on board, it’s an honour to have brilliant producers like Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani to take this film forward and present it to the worldwide audience.”

As per the report, the film is set against the backdrop of Kashmir, and portrays the tale of Radio Kashmir's pioneering songstress. Delving into the resonant melodies inspired by Raj Begum (1927-2016), the film delves into her ascent as the first female vocalist in a patriarchal era. It amplifies the struggles and triumphs of women grappling with constrained rights. The film also stars Soni Razdan, Zain Khan Durrani, Taaruk Raina, Sheebha Chaddha, Shishir Sharma and Lillette Dubey.

Currently in post-production, the film is being produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Shafat Qazi, Danish Renzu and Kassim Jagmagia.

