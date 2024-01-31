comscore
EXCLUSIVE: Yash Raj Films signs Mohit Suri to direct a young love story

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Mohit Suri directorial will be produced by Yash Raj Films' CEO Akshaye Widhani.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Yash Raj Films is set to make a young love story by creatively collaborating with filmmaker Mohit Suri (Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain). This is the first film being produced by the company’s CEO Akshaye Widhani.

A senior trade source spilled the beans exclusively with Bollywood Hungama saying, “Aditya Chopra, who is the creative force at YRF, is empowering Akshaye Widhani and his leadership team to build creative partnerships with the most brilliant minds in the Hindi film industry. Adi’s protege Akshaye Widhani will run this arm of business and will produce his first film!”

“The company will produce a young love story that will touch your hearts, and they have partnered with one of the best filmmakers of this genre, Mohit Suri. Mohit has delivered huge hits with this genre and he will direct this film aimed at the youth of the country!” added the source.

“Mohit has an amazing track record of making soul-stirring romantic films throughout his career and he is being backed by a banner like YRF that is known to have produced the biggest romantic films that this country has ever seen. This combination makes the project extremely exciting,” informed the source.

The source further said, “Aditya Chopra wants Akshaye Widhani to build out a new creative business model by which the banner could collaborate with multiple filmmakers who might have not been launched and groomed personally by Aditya Chopra. Aditya will continue to mentor and contribute to the scripts that the studios will produce.”

The yet untitled film is set to go on floors later this year. YRF and Mohit Suri will announce an incredibly fresh cast for the film, details of which are currently being kept under wraps.

