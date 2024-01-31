Sonu Sood, a popular actor and philanthropist, has received the prestigious Champions of Change award, recognizing his outstanding contribution towards his humanitarian efforts. Known for his selfless endeavours, especially during the pandemic, Sood has garnered widespread acclaim for his unwavering commitment to societal welfare and it has also earned him numerous accolades, even in the past.

Speaking about Sonu Sood as a Samaritan, the actor has helped many through his charitable organisation, ‘The Sood Foundation’. He has lent support to the underprivileged in terms of education, helped the poor promote their enterprises and has also begun work on his dream project, an old age home for senior citizens. The Champions of Change recognition adds up to Sood's power to influence change and represents his contribution towards social responsibility. The actor took to Instagram to express his gratitude towards this honour by sharing photos from the ceremony and added, “Humbled and honored to receive the Champions of Change Award Maharashtra to be conferred by the Hon’ble 37th Chief Justice of India Justice K G Balakrisnan & Hon’ble Justice Gyansudha Misra (Former Judge Supreme Court of India)”

He continued, “Grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact, and I am eager to continue contributing to the betterment of society & Indian film Industry. Thank you, Shri Nandan Jha ( Chairman Champions of Change award Committee) for acknowledging the efforts of individuals striving for positive change.”

On the work front, Sonu Sood has just completed his maiden film as a director. Fateh is a cybercrime thriller which stars him as the lead whereas Jacqueline Fernandez will be playing the female lead. Produced by his banner, Shakti Sagar Productions, the film is also co- produced by Zee Studios.

