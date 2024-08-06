Fardeen Khan to reunite with Akshay Kumar in Housefull 5 after Khel Khel Mein; shoot to kick off in late August in London: Report

The highly anticipated Housefull 5 is gearing up to be another laughter riot, with Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar reuniting for the fifth installment of the comedy franchise. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is set to kick off its production in late August with a London schedule followed by an exciting cruise-based shoot. The core cast includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, and Abhishek Bachchan. Another addition to the team is Fardeen Khan, as per a report by Pinkvilla. This marks a reunion of the trio of Akshay, Fardeen, and Sajid Nadiadwala after their blockbuster Heyy Babyy.

“After Heyy Babyy, the trio of Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, and Sajid Nadiadwala is coming together for Housefull 5,” revealed a source close to the development to the publication. “It’s a fun-filled role for Fardeen and the actor is also excited to work again with Akshay after their soon-to-be-released Khel Khel Mein. There were multiple contenders for the role in question, including Arjun Rampal, and it’s Fardeen Khan who is now ready to make an entry in the world of Housefull,” the source added. Interestingly, Fardeen is also starring in Khel Khel Mein alongside Akshay Kumar.

While the male ensemble is complete, the search for the leading ladies is underway. The makers are eyeing top-tier actresses to complement the star-studded cast. The film is set to undergo a significant transformation, with the comic chaos unfolding on a cruise ship. “It's a comic thriller, where one episode brings the house down inside a cruise. The idea is to introduce a new flavor of comedy with Housefull 5,” the source informed.

With an ambitious shoot schedule extending from August to November 2024, the makers are aiming for a June 6, 2025, release. Before diving into Housefull 5, Akshay Kumar is expected to wrap up a 20-day schedule for Welcome To The Jungle in Mumbai and Kashmir.

