After a triumphant theatrical run, Prabhas' magnum opus, Kalki 2898 AD, is set to captivate audiences once again, this time on the digital screens. The film, which has been creating waves at the box office, is slated for its OTT release on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix on August 23, 2024.

Box Office Dominance

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD has been a phenomenal success. The film's blend of mythology and science fiction has resonated with audiences, propelling it to become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

Expanding Reach with OTT Release

The decision to release Kalki 2898 AD on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix is a strategic move to expand the film's reach. By making it accessible to a wider audience through these popular streaming platforms, the makers aim to capitalize on the film's popularity and introduce it to viewers who might have missed the theatrical experience.

Produced under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD has been lauded for its grand scale, stunning visuals, and powerful performance of the cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. The film's release on OTT platforms is eagerly anticipated by fans, who are excited to revisit this cinematic spectacle.

