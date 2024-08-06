The case traces back to the incident that happened in April, where two bikers attacked Salman Khan’s building by firing several bullets.

In a surprising twist, Vickykumar Gupta, one of the accused in the April firing incident outside the residence of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Mumbai, has claimed that he was inspired by the principles of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Gupta filed a bail application on Monday where he stated that his financial struggles and debt drove him to commit the crime along with asserting that Bishnoi had no direct involvement with the case.

Gupta's lawyers argued that their client was drawn to Bishnoi's character and principles, which he learned about through electronic, print, and social media. They emphasized that Gupta was not directly influenced by Bishnoi, but rather by his ideology. The accused claimed that the firing was intended to scare Salman Khan for his alleged role in killing two blackbucks in 1998, an act that offended the Bishnoi community, which worships the animal. Gupta maintained that Lawrence Bishnoi had no involvement in the incident and was being wrongly implicated by the prosecution.

The special court, set up under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA Act), has sought a response from the prosecution and adjourned the matter for arguments on August 13. Gupta's bail plea highlights the complexities of the case, which has drawn attention to the intersection of crime, celebrity culture, and social media influence. As the case unfolds, it remains to be seen how the court will interpret Gupta's claims and the role of Lawrence Bishnoi's ideology in the incident.

Speaking of the incident, two bikers opened fire outside his plush residential society, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, suburban Mumbai in the wee hours of morning on April 14. While the residents were absolutely rattled by the incident, it did not result in casualties or injuries. The case has been in investigation since then and several arrests were made in the case. The police believed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has openly threatened to harm Salman Khan and his family in the past, was involved in the case but the recent and sudden turn of events seem to suggest otherwise.

