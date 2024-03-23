On Tuesday, March 19, Sajid Nadiadwala revealed at the Amazon Prime Video event that his next four films will be released on the streaming giant after completing their run in cinemas. These 4 films are Kartik Aaryan-starrer Chandu Champion, Ahan Shetty-Pooja Hegde starrer Sanki, the multi-starrer comic caper Housefull 5 and Tiger Shroff’s action entertainer, Baaghi 4. The media was treated with a teaser-of-sorts of Sanki, Housefull 5 and Baaghi 4. Except for Baaghi 4, the rest of the promos aren’t out yet.

REVEALED: Madness in the Akshay Kumar-Ritesh Deshmukh starrer Housefull 5 to unfold on a cruise ship

The announcement video of Housefull 5 featured funny and memorable clips from the first four films of the successful franchise. Interestingly, the transition used featured a cruise ship. Towards the end of the video, instead of stating ‘Releasing on June 6, 2025’, the makers mentioned ‘Sets sail on June 6, 2025’. As a result, this has given rise to the conclusion that in the fifth instalment, the madness is all set to unfold on a cruise ship.

An industry insider commented, “The common factor in all Housefull films is that a bunch of madcap characters get together in a house, leading to madness. That’s why the name Housefull, as the house is full of these funny characters. With Housefull 5, it seems like the makers are taking the madness level many notches higher by setting the story on a ship. And one can’t leave the ship as it’s presumably in the sea. Hence, these characters will have no choice but to face each other, causing confusion and lots of entertainment.”

The insider also said, “The ship is also a very interesting structure. It increases the scope for comedy if its aspects are correctly used.”

Housefull 5 stars Akshay Kumar and Ritesh Deshmukh and is directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

