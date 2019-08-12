Fans outraged after Mika Singh performs at Pervez Musharraf’s relative’s event in Pakistan

The relations between India and Pakistan have gone worsened ever since Indian government revoked Article 370 which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir. With the ongoing tension between the two countries, Pakistan recently declared a ban over Indian films screening in the country. With that being said, recently singer Mika Singh faced the wrath of the fans after he performed at an event for Pervez Musharraf’s relative..

Netizens were upset about the fact that even after the conflict between the two countries, Mika Singh chose to perform at the event of former Pakistan President. The videos from the event have gone viral on social media

Meanwhile, the singer is yet to address why he performed at the event.

When Bollywood gets banned, Pakistanis get singers flown down to sing bollywood songs for them. Mika Singh performing in Pakistan currently. Alag hi level pic.twitter.com/Qgt9vpz9hA — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 9, 2019

#Indians kicked out all #Pakistani Actors and Singers but a rich #Pakistani family invited #MikaSingh to perform in Karachi two days ago while #Kashmir burns. SHAME on such wealth. SHAME on such affluence. And shame on everyone who gave clearance for such an event. ڈُوب مرو — Mir Mohammad Alikhan (@MirMAKOfficial) August 10, 2019

Cancel his pass port and cituzenship. Let him stay in pakistan. Mika Singh performs at Pervez Musharraf’s relative’s event in Pakistan, leaves fans outraged https://t.co/HqyeM0dbqa — Vinod Kala (@vinkumarkala51) August 11, 2019

Shame on #MikaSingh for performing in Pakistan in the current situation & at a time when Pakistan has stopped all relations with India. — Indian (@crazyindian1947) August 11, 2019

@MikaSingh Paaji we Indians gave you so much love.. and in a situation like that when pak banned all trade ties with us,

sending terrorists across the border, our tensions are very high right now Why did you go to pakistan for a show?

Few bucks is bigger than India?#MikaSingh — KD (@NamoNamo81) August 11, 2019

ALSO READ: Mika Singh ARRESTED for sexual misconduct in Dubai