Last Updated 12.08.2019 | 6:56 PM IST

Fans outraged after Mika Singh performs at Pervez Musharraf’s relative’s event in Pakistan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The relations between India and Pakistan have gone worsened ever since Indian government revoked Article 370 which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir. With the ongoing tension between the two countries, Pakistan recently declared a ban over Indian films screening in the country. With that being said, recently singer Mika Singh faced the wrath of the fans after he performed at an event for Pervez Musharraf’s relative..

Netizens were upset about the fact that even after the conflict between the two countries, Mika Singh chose to perform at the event of former Pakistan President. The videos from the event have gone viral on social media

Meanwhile, the singer is yet to address why he performed at the event.

ALSO READ: Mika Singh ARRESTED for sexual misconduct in Dubai

