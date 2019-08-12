Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 12.08.2019 | 6:56 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao’s Badhaai Ho to have a sequel

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Well, it is the era of remakes and sequels. Ayushmann Khurrana is definitely having a great couple of years at the box office with content-driven cinema. In October 2018, he gave two back to back hits with Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho. The latter, directed by Amit Sharma, tackled a pretty interesting tale that was loved by the masses. Now, it seems like the makers are planning for a sequel.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao's Badhaai Ho to have a sequel

Buzz is that there is a sequel on the cards which is tentatively titled Badhaai Ho 2. It will be a wholesome entertainer. It will be about a joint family and two young couples. The makers have locked the script for the sequel and are currently finalizing the cast. It will go on floor next year. While it is unclear whether the entire cast will return for the sequel or the makers will introduce a new cast, it is surely exciting news.

This past weekend, veteran actress Surekha Sikri won National Award in Supporting Role (female) for her role in Badhaai Ho. The film won accolades at Filmfare Awards as well.

Badhaai Ho starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra in the leading roles. Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao played an older couple who find out they are going to have a baby in their 50s. It is being remade in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

ALSO READ: National Award: “It’s truly humbling and hugely gratifying to win the coveted National Awards” says Ayushmann Khurrana on winning best actor for AndhaDhun

More Pages: Badhaai Ho Box Office Collection , Badhaai Ho Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Badhaai Ho filmmaker Amit Sharma to begin…

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl to…

“All my tiredness of promoting Mission…

Winners of the 66th National Film Awards

Ayushmann Khurrana wraps up Shoojit Sircar's…

Filmmakers from South join the race to…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification