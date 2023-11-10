Fact Check: Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 NOT banned in Oman and Qatar; authorities express reservations about certain aspects of the film and talks are on

The Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 will see a release in overseas territories tomorrow. Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report that in foreign countries, the Salman Khan-starrer will have a release on Saturday, November 11, a day before India release on November 12. However, the release of Tiger 3 in Oman and Qatar looks dicey.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Since last night, there have been reports that Tiger 3 has been banned in Oman and Qatar. This is not true. The authorities in both these Middle-Eastern countries have expressed reservations about the film’s content. But they are yet to take a final call. Tiger 3 can still release in these territories if both agree to clear the film.”

When asked about their reservations, the source said, “They are apprehensions about the India-Pakistan angle and the way Tiger takes on the terrorists. One can argue that even in the past, several Hindi films have tackled these themes, more recently in Pathaan and Gadar 2. But what has changed now is the Israel-Palestine conflict. The Oman and Qatar authorities fear that the mood is such that one never knows how one might react to the content of the film. Hence, they are in two minds. The final decision will be taken hopefully today, after which Tiger 3 can be released successfully in these countries.”

As per the strategy devised by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the shows of Tiger 3 in Oman, Qatar and other GCC countries (except U.A.E) will begin on November 11 from 6:30 pm onwards.

An industry insider commented, “I hope Tiger 3 releases in Oman and Qatar. The film has been passed in Saudi Arabia, UAE etc after all. Kuwait, which had banned Vijay’s Beast (2022) over anti-Pakistan sentiment, has also cleared the film. Moreover, films of the Tiger franchise show Zoya (Katrina Kaif), a Pakistani, fighting the terrorists. YRF and Salman Khan has always been mindful of not hurting the sentiments of any community or countrymen. Hence, one can confidently say that Tiger 3 shouldn’t cause problems, even in the current scenario.”

