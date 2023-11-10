Dismissing the latest rumours on the female lead of the proposed third part of his highly successful Aashiqui franchise, producer Mukesh Bhatt said, “Every week I read the name of a new leading lady, it has become a tiring and repetitive joke.”

Mukesh Bhatt on reports about Tara Sutaria being cast in Aashiqui 3, “Absolute nonsense, she is not even in consideration”

So, what’s the truth about the latest reports claiming Tara Sutaria as the “IT’ girl? “It is absolute nonsense. There is not even an iota of truth in this. She is not even in consideration. Shall I tell you the truth? No girl will be considered for the role before my music (is) ready. The songs were the stars of the first and second Aashiqui. This franchise doesn’t need a star. We are glad to have a star this time (Kartik Aaryan). But the rest is entirely up to the music,” said Mukesh wondering from where these rumours are being fed into media .

“Do you have any idea who is spreading these rumours?” Mukesh Bhatt asked. “I am making it clear once and for all that Aashiqui is my franchise. I will make it the way I want to and with the team I wish. When I am ready to go on the floors with Aashiqui 3, if Anurag Basu still wants to direct the film, fine. Otherwise, we will get someone else.”

