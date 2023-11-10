Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the power couple of Bollywood and cricket, are once again at the centre of pregnancy rumours that have been swirling on social media for over a month. The speculations gained momentum as a recent video of the couple, currently residing in Bengaluru, made its way to the internet.

Anushka Sharma sparks pregnancy rumours in viral video; fans spot possible baby bump

The video, capturing Anushka and Virat strolling hand-in-hand during their outing, has ignited a flurry of discussions among their admirers. Anushka, adorned in a loose black dress with billowy balloon sleeves, radiated a glow that instantly caught attention. On the other hand, Virat Kohli, on the other hand, appeared comfortable in an oversized grey shirt paired with light grey trousers, a pair of white sneakers, and a stylish black hat.

The speculation about Anushka Sharma's pregnancy comes approximately two years after the birth of their daughter, Vamika, who was welcomed into the world on January 11, 2021.

While fans and well-wishers continue to speculate and eagerly await any official confirmation from the couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been known to guard their privacy zealously. As the rumours swirl, the couple's supporters are left eagerly watching for any hints of news from the beloved pair.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma surprised her fans with cameo in Qala. The actress is now gearing up for the release of Chakda Xpress. The film will see her play the lead role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It will release on Netflix in 2023. Backed by her brother Karnesh Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz, the film also stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan.

