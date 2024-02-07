Officials from the Union Health Ministry clarified that actress Poonam Pandey will not be the brand ambassador for the government's national cervical cancer awareness campaig.

Following recent reports, India's Union Health Ministry has officially clarified that actress Poonam Pandey will not be appointed as the brand ambassador for the government's national cervical cancer awareness campaign, according to Press Trust of India (PTI).

This announcement comes after speculation arose regarding Pandey's potential involvement in the campaign, fueled by reports of discussions between her team and ministry officials. Earlier this month, Pandey sparked widespread debate with a controversial "death hoax" staged to raise awareness about cervical cancer.

Pandey's staged death announcement, followed by her revelation of its true purpose, generated mixed reactions. While some praised her for raising awareness, others criticized the tactic as insensitive and potentially harmful. On February 3, Pandey remarked in a video that was uploaded to her official Instagram profile,

"I feel compelled to share something significant with you all. I am here, alive. Cervical cancer didn't claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease," the 32-year-old said.

The health ministry reiterated its commitment to tackling cervical cancer through various initiatives. This includes encouraging HPV vaccination for girls aged 9-14, as announced in the Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Additionally, the ministry stated its ongoing efforts to monitor the disease's prevalence and collaborate with states and healthcare departments on prevention and treatment strategies.

