comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 07.02.2024 | 7:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Maniesh Paul to reunite with Rafuchakkar makers Arjun & Kartk for raw action thriller

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Maniesh Paul to reunite with Rafuchakkar makers Arjun & Kartk for raw action thriller

en Bollywood News Maniesh Paul to reunite with Rafuchakkar makers Arjun & Kartk for raw action thriller

Maniesh Paul played the lead in Arjun and Kartk's previous web show Rafuchakkar.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The popular web series Rafuchakkar, created by creators Arjun & Kartk of GSEAMS, was a pathbreaker in every sense. It played a pivotal role in showcasing the acting prowess of the multifaceted anchor-turned-actor, Maniesh Paul. His portrayal of Pawan Kumar Bawariya in the show garnered widespread praise from critics and audiences alike.

Maniesh Paul to reunite with Rafuchakkar makers Arjun & Kartk for raw action thriller

Maniesh Paul to reunite with Rafuchakkar makers Arjun & Kartk for raw action thriller

Now, if sources are to be believed, the trio will collaborate once again for another web series, where Maniesh Paul is set to take on the role of an action hero. “Maniesh Paul will be portraying the protagonist in this web series. It is slated to be a raw action thriller with an emotional core,” says a source. Adding to the buzz is the recent sighting of the actor at the GSEAMS office.

Meanwhile, Arjun and Kartk, are currently revelling in the success of their recent triumph Taali, featuring Sushmita Sen, which has become one of the most-watched web series of 2023.

Also Read: Maniesh Paul sparks speculation of new collaboration as he posts selfie with director Shashank Khaitan; see pic

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Crakk: Jeetega Toh…

Farhan Akhtar - Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel…

Netflix announces courtroom comedy Maamla…

Diljit Dosanjh to open season 2 of Coke…

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC reduces sex scene by 25% in…

John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh starrer Vedaa…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification