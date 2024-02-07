The popular web series Rafuchakkar, created by creators Arjun & Kartk of GSEAMS, was a pathbreaker in every sense. It played a pivotal role in showcasing the acting prowess of the multifaceted anchor-turned-actor, Maniesh Paul. His portrayal of Pawan Kumar Bawariya in the show garnered widespread praise from critics and audiences alike.

Maniesh Paul to reunite with Rafuchakkar makers Arjun & Kartk for raw action thriller

Now, if sources are to be believed, the trio will collaborate once again for another web series, where Maniesh Paul is set to take on the role of an action hero. “Maniesh Paul will be portraying the protagonist in this web series. It is slated to be a raw action thriller with an emotional core,” says a source. Adding to the buzz is the recent sighting of the actor at the GSEAMS office.

Meanwhile, Arjun and Kartk, are currently revelling in the success of their recent triumph Taali, featuring Sushmita Sen, which has become one of the most-watched web series of 2023.

