Vidyut Jammwal and director Aditya Datt, known for their collaboration on Commando 3, reunite for the highly anticipated sports action thriller Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa. This film marks Vidyut's second production venture under the banner of Action Hero Films.

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa assembles 7 international action directors for adrenaline-pumping sequences

Taking strategic steps to elevate the film's action sequences, Vidyut has assembled a team of seven visionary international choreographers hailing from Spain, South Africa, Italy, Germany, and beyond. These directors bring a wealth of expertise to the project, promising a dynamic showcase of adrenaline-pumping sequences featuring slacklining, BMX cycling, rollerblading, hand-to-hand combat, and more. The collaboration aims to offer audiences a thrilling and visually stunning cinematic delight.

Director and writer Aditya Datt, wanted to ascertain that he packed in a punch in each frame, “I write my action sequences in detail, including the emotions I want the scenes to convey. In an extreme sports action thriller, this becomes all the more crucial. Stunts have the danger of becoming boring, after a point. So, storytelling is important."

Datt says that as the film's director, it is on him to appropriately gauge the strength of his action choreographers, and enable them to bring their best foot forward. “We have the best action directors who have worked on an international scale. With the years of experience they have behind them in dealing with danger, they know how to orchestrate scenes safely and with precision.

Crakk- Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa, produced by Vidyut Jammwal & Action Hero Films, written and directed by Aditya Datt is set to hit theatres on 23rd February 2024.

