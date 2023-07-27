comscore
Last Updated 27.07.2023 | 12:30 PM IST

EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam starrer Dhoom Dhaam opts for direct-to-digital release; sold to JioCinema

EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam starrer Dhoom Dhaam opts for direct-to-digital release; sold to JioCinema

The film has been sold at the highest price compared to the previous Yami Gautam starrers that have been released on OTT.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The makers of Yami Gautam-Pratik Gandhi starrer Dhoom Dhaam were in a happy dilemma for a long time whether to release the film in theatres or on OTT and after a lot of discussions, the film has been sold to an OTT platform JioCinema for a direct-to-digital release.

As per the industry source, “The producers of the film (Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande) have been extremely confident about the film and have been aware that they have a winner at hand thanks to the multiple focus group/trial screenings that have been held by them. The unanimous feedback from all these screenings, which had people from different walks of life has been phenomenal. It is after a very long time that, such a good, fun film, family-entertainer, new age caper comedy will be released for the audiences. It will definitely be a breath of fresh air in a time when there is so much dark, gritty content available online.

As per the source, the film has been sold at the highest price compared to the previous Yami Gautam starrers that have been released on OTT. The actress had a phenomenal two years with the back to back releases including A Thursday, Dasvi, Lost, Chor Nikalke Bhaga. Even Pratik Gandhi, who rose to fame and broke out with Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 has been really appreciated for his acting performances.

Dhoom Dhaam is Yami Gautam’s first collaboration with her husband Aditya Dhar as a producer. This will also mark Yami Gautam’s return to the comedy space after Bala. 

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam will next star in OMG 2 alongside Akshay Kumar, and Pankaj Tripathi. The film will release on August 11 in theatres.

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam reunites with husband Aditya Dhar for a new project after Uri: The Surgical Strike and Dhoom Dhaam: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

