Sunny Leone and Ameesha Patel skip meeting amid non-payment of dues issues of Rs. 21 lakh and Rs. 1.2 crore respectively; IMPPA to take strict action against them

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actors Sunny Leone and Ameesha Patel are making headlines for non-payment of dues of Rs. 21 lakh and Rs. 1.2 crore respectively with producers. Both the actresses were summoned before the Arbitration Tribunal of the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) on July 25 in response to the complaints by the producers about their pending dues. However, the actresses failed to appear before them and now IMPPA plans to take strict action.

Reports stated that producers Haresh Patel of M/s AD Films and Vinod Bachchan of M/s Soundarya Productions had filed complaints against Sunny Leone and Ameesha Patel respectively. As per ETimes, IMPPA has “directed them to pay the entire claim payable to the aforementioned producers within 7 days of the meeting failing which there will be consequences.’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ameesha Patel will be next seen in Gadar 2 alongside Sunny Deol wherein she reprises the role of Sakeena. The trailer was launched on Wednesday. It will release on August 11 in theatres.

On the other hand, Sunny Leone was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy which premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2023. The actress will next star in Rangeela and Veeramadevi in her kitty.

ALSO READ: Gadar 2 trailer launch: Ameesha Patel opens up about playing a mother at the beginning of her career in Gadar: “This was the time when I was doing films with Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan; in all these films, I was playing a college girl”

