After the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike and the upcoming movie Dhoom Dhaam, Yami Gautam and filmmaker and husband Aditya Dhar are set to team up once again for an intriguing new project. Reports suggests that the duo is working on a political thriller inspired by true events, marking their third venture together. The movie will be produced under Aditya Dhar's banner B62 Studios, and talented filmmaker Aditya Suhas Jambhale has been roped in to direct the hard-hitting drama.

A source close to the development told PinkVilla, “The third Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar project is said to be a political thriller inspired by true events. Aditya will produce it under his banner B62 Studios, and the two-time National award-winning Goan filmmaker Aditya Suhas Jambhale has been brought on board to direct it. Aditya Suhas Jambhale has previously helmed critically acclaimed short films like Aaba…Aiktaay Na?, Kharvas, and Amritsar Junction, and has also directed a feature film for Aditya Dhar’s banner, which is soon expected to release on Jio Cinema. His first film turned out so well that Aditya immediately signed him for another one. They later pitched it to Yami, who loved the script and instantly came on board. The film is a hard-hitting drama that stars Yami in the role of a strong-willed woman trapped in unusual circumstances.” The yet-untitled film is expected to go on floors in September 2023, and will be filmed mostly in Delhi and Kashmir, as per the report.

However, there is no official confirmation from the representatives of both Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar on this project. As the anticipation builds, fans eagerly await further updates on this upcoming political thriller.

Apart from this movie, Yami’s upcoming films include Dhoom Dham and OMG 2. The latter is set for a theatrical release on August 11.

