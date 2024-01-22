comscore
EXCLUSIVE: "You will see Deepika Padukone promoting Fighter from tomorrow," reveals director Siddharth Anand

EXCLUSIVE: “You will see Deepika Padukone promoting Fighter from tomorrow,” reveals director Siddharth Anand

Fans on social media have been raising questions on Deepika Padukone's absence from Fighter promotions.

By Keyur Seta -

The trailer of filmmaker Siddharth Anand’s Fighter further increased the excitement for the film, which is touted to be India’s first aerial action film. It is also the first film to bring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together in a movie. However, fans were surprised by Deepika’s absence from the film’s trailer launch and other promotional activities. The actress had also put up a story indicating that she would be absent from the promotions.

When Bollywood Hungama exclusively asked Siddharth Anand the reason for Deepika’s absence from the promotions and the fact that people are speaking about this on social media, he said, “This is a promotional strategy that we have taken. You will start seeing Deepika from tomorrow everywhere. People put a lot of conjectures into things. Deepika was supposed to come for the trailer launch, but she was under the weather. And now she is going to be everywhere; our strategy is such.”

The filmmaker added that Fighter promotions would be incomplete without Deepika. “Obviously, we can’t do without Deepika,” he said. “Deepika and Hrithik’s pair is one of the major highlights. And it’s a huge excitement for me as a filmmaker to see both of them (together). So, I can imagine that even the audience is waiting for (her). You will start seeing them closer to the release. Also, we didn’t want too much of Hrithik and Deepika before the release. We wanted people to enjoy them on the big screen. We didn’t want that saturation.”

Also starring Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover, Fighter is all set to release in theatres on January 25.

Also Read: BREAKING: CBFC censors ‘sexually suggested visuals’ in Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter

More Pages: Fighter Box Office Collection

