The digital arm of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Dharmatic Entertainment, is all set to kick off the cinematic year with the release of Sara Ali Khan’s Ae Watan Mere Watan. As per the latest buzz, the much-anticipated period drama is scheduled to premiere in March this year during Holi weekend.

Sara Ali Khan starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan to release on March 22: Report

If a report by PeepingMoon is something to go by then the Sara Ali Khan starrer will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from March 22 onwards. For the unversed, Ae Watan Mere Watan is based on a true story. It unfolds the compelling tale of Usha Mehta, a young girl whose pivotal role in the freedom fight for Indian independence is vividly portrayed.

The lead role is essayed by Sara Ali Khan, marking her debut in the biographical genre. Directed by Kannan Iyer from the script penned by Darab Farooqui, the film features a stellar cast including Sparsh Srivastava, Anand Tiwari, Benedict Garrett, Alexx O’Nell, and Abhay Verma.

The report also stated that the makers have strategically chosen International Women’s Day, March 8, to unveil the much-anticipated trailer.

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that Ae Watan Mere Watan is the first of five projects slated for release by Dharmatic Entertainment in 2024. Alongside the biographical drama, the studio has an impressive lineup including three new web series and the third season of the popular Netflix show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

However, the official announcement of the same is yet to be made.

