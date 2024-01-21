The first big release of the year, Fighter, is all set to release this week and the excitement is tremendous. The advance booking opened on Friday night and the ticket sales till now have been encouraging. Meanwhile, the censor process of the Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer was completed on time before release. Bollywood Hungama, in this exclusive article, brings to you the list of cuts faced by this aerial action thriller.

BREAKING: CBFC censors ‘sexually suggested visuals’ in Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter

As per the cut list, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked for four modifications in the film. Firstly, the anti-smoking static message was asked to be mentioned in Hindi. Secondly, an abusive word was muted or replaced in two dialogues, one at 53 minutes and the other at 1 hour and 18 minutes. Thirdly, ‘sexually suggested visuals’ were removed. These 8 seconds of visuals were probably replaced by ‘suitable shots’. Lastly, 25 seconds of the audio in a TV news visual scene was removed and replaced with 23 seconds of audio.

After these changes were carried out, a U/A certificate was granted to the makers of Fighter on Friday, January 19. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 166 minutes. In other words, the run time of Fighter is 2 hours and 46 minutes. Fighter releases in cinemas worldwide on January 25.

Interestingly, this is the second consecutive film of actor Deepika Padukone and director Siddharth Anand which faced cuts from the CBFC over hot scenes. Their last film together, Pathaan, was passed by the CBFC only after the close-up shot of buttocks, 'side pose (partial nudity)' shots and visuals of sensuous dance movements during the lyrics 'Bahut tang kiya' in the song ‘Besharam Rang’ were removed or curtailed and replaced with 'suitable shots'. Even then, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the story and it was one of the biggest viral news of the year 2023.

