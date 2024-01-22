BREAKING: Teaser of Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 is the ONLY promo that has been attached with the prints of Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter

The teaser of the much-awaited film Article 370 is all set to be showcased on every big screen alongside the Republic-day release Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Article 370, a action political drama, headlined by the talented Yami Gautam, has already generated curiosity among moviegoers and has taken the internet by storm since its digital teaser release. Millions of viewers worldwide will now get to witness its magic in theaters starting January 25th.

Yami Gautam and Priyamani's powerful portrayal in the teaser has already set high expectations, and the big-screen teaser premiere with Fighter is set to elevate the anticipation further. Set against the intriguing backdrop of Article 370, the teaser offers a unique glimpse into a thrilling chain of events and the incredible circumstances that led to an unprecedented and historic outcome of rendering Article 370 ineffective.

The maker of Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), Aditya Dhar’s next creation Article 370 promises a genre bending experience for audiences with never-been-seen before melange of action and politics. Teaming up with national award winning director Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the combination of a compelling storyline, skilled direction, and a powerhouse cast hints at Article 370 becoming a thrilling cinematic experience.

From Jio Studios and the maker of Uri: The Surgical Strike, comes Article 370, a high-octane action political drama, headlined by Yami Gautam and directed by National Award-winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on February 23, 2024.

Article 370 teaser will be the only promo that has been hard locked with the prints of Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's teaser, meanwhile, will be shown by theatres before Fighter. Starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the action entertainer releases in cinemas on Eid.

