Vicky Kaushal recently had a release in the form of Bad Newz, which also starred Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. The actor was appreciated in a comic role where he showed a lot of energy. Vicky will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s ambitious historical project Chhava where he will essay the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. His wife Yesubai will be played by Rashmika Mandanna.

EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna learnt Marathi for four weeks for their roles in Chhava

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was a Maratha leader and the son of the celebrated emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Hence, it was vital for the actors to show some Marathi touch in their dialogues. In order to achieve that, Vicky and Rashmika underwent four-week training to get their Marathi diction right.

A source close to the production shared this piece of information with Bollywod Hungama. “Both Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna specifically learnt Marathi language along with proper diction for four weeks for their respective characters in Chhava. The makers didn’t want to leave any stone unturned in order to ensure that the characters appeared fully authentic and believable on screen,” said the source.

Apart from Chhava, Rashmika also has the highly awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule in the pipeline. The film, which stars Allu Arjun in the titular role, is the second in the series after the highly successful Pushpa: The Rise.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Kaushal shares funny story of how their mom teased Vicky Kaushal for his ‘Most Desirable Title’: “Enu dekho, most desirable baetha hai tond kadh ke”

More Pages: Chhava Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.