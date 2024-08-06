In a recent update, it was revealed that the makers plan to hold special night presentations of the film on August 14, a day before its official release.

Dinesh Vijan-produced Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi, is among the most anticipated films of the year. The countdown for the release has started as the Hindi film trade is ecstatic for the film to set the cash registers on fire upon its release during the Independence Day weekend. While the makers have officially announced the arrival of this horror comedy on August 15, there is an exciting update for the fans of Stree 2.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios, along with Amar Kaushik, intend to hold special night screenings of the film on August 14. “For Munjya, Dinesh Vijan planned an innovative release with midnight screenings. With Stree 2, he is going a step ahead by hosting special paid previews of the film on August 14. The show timings are expected to be post 7.30 pm, and the fans will get to watch the film on the eve of Independence Day,” said a person connected to the project.

EXCLUSIVE: STREE 2 TO ARRIVE A DAY IN ADVANCE, WITH SPECIAL NIGHT SHOWS#ShraddhaKapoor and #RajkummarRao’s #Stree2 to have special night shows on August 14 - Detailed Report!https://t.co/UHjEIYeO0D — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) August 6, 2024

The insider went on to say that it's a commercial decision made together by all parties because there is a lot of excitement for Stree 2 and the creators want to capitalize on it with special shows for fans. “The night shows of August 14 usually run to packed houses owing to the holiday on August 15. This is what the team is capitalizing on as the limited shows are expected to put up houseful boards all across. The screenings of this Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao film will be hosted all across the country, with tickets going live for sale on all the digital platforms,” the source stated, adding that the Stree 2 team is quite confident in their content.

For those who are unaware, Stree 2 is a component of Maddock's Horror Comedy Universe, and it is planned to serve as a link between all of the universe's films to date, as well as establish the timeline for the future. The film features numerous unexpected cameos, which spectators will be able to witness when it is released on August 14.

