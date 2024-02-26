Ektaa R Kapoor’s production Love Sex Aur Dhokha turned out to be a landmark film for its bold subject and out-of-the-box approach back in 2010. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film starred Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Amit Sial and Anshuman Jha at a time when they were not known names.

EXCLUSIVE: Tusshar Kapoor to play cameo in Ektaa Kapoor’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2?

The film received tremendous love from the audience and the critics and the makers are now gearing up for its sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Treating the audience with an immensely captivating motion poster, the makers gave a glimpse of the theme of the film being based on relationships in the modern era of the Internet. Amid the raging fervour of the film, we got to hear that there is a possibility that Tushaar Kapoor will play important and different cameo in the movie.

An industry source said, “Actor Tushaar Kapoor will be seen in never seen before avatar in Ektaa R Kapoor's next Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, playing an important cameo. We have seen Ektaa and Tushaar's collaboration in the past with films like Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Shootout At Wadala, and The Dirty Picture among others, and now they are coming back with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.”

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies Present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and itwill be released on April 19, 2024.

