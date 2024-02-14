comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 14.02.2024 | 11:30 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Love, Sex Aur Dhoka 2 gets a release date! Ektaa Kapoor-backed film to hit theatres on April 19, 2024

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Love, Sex Aur Dhoka 2 gets a release date! Ektaa Kapoor-backed film to hit theatres on April 19, 2024

en Bollywood News Love, Sex Aur Dhoka 2 gets a release date! Ektaa Kapoor-backed film to hit theatres on April 19, 2024

Balaji Motion Pictures reveals the release date of Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 with an intriguing motion poster! Coming to big screens on 19th April 2024!

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Balaji Motion Pictures’ highly anticipated Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 has been in the headlines ever since its announcement. Amid the hyped fervour for the film among the audience, the excitement raised a notch higher when the makers officially announced the commencement of the shoot. Now, to elevate the exhilaration, the makers have dropped an immensely intriguing motion poster revealing the new release date, April 19, 2024.

Love, Sex Aur Dhoka 2 gets a release date! Ektaa Kapoor-backed film to hit theatres on April 19, 2024

Love, Sex Aur Dhoka 2 gets a release date! Ektaa Kapoor-backed film to hit theatres on April 19, 2024

The makers of Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 gave a glimpse of its quirky world in the new motion poster. Bold, thrilling, and captivating, the motion poster features a heart with pulsating social media apps icons that exude the theme of the film being based on love and sex in the time of the digital era!

While announcing the new release date, the makers shared the motion poster on social media and jotted down the caption, "Yeh Valentine's Day nahi aasan, bas itna samaj lijiye, Love Sex aur Dhokha ka dariya hai aur doob ke jaana hai! /#LoveSexAurDhokha2 in cinemas 19th April."

Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 explores the complexities of relationships and unveils the hidden facets of modern-day love in the era of the Internet. Through a gripping narrative and compelling performances, the film promises to delve deeper into the themes of love, betrayal, and the consequences of our technologically driven world.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies Present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is Directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

Also Read: Ektaa R Kapoor coins National Dhokha Day with quirky quotes about exes ahead of Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 release

More Pages: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kartik Aaryan becomes brand ambassador for…

After Johnny Sins, Ranveer Singh…

Sharad Kelkar, Mithila Palkar, Neelam…

Shah Rukh Khan and team issues official…

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan CONFIRM…

Ashish Kumar Dubey’s Welcome To Agra to go…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification