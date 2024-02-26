Udhas rose to prominence in the 1980s and 1990s and became one of the most popular ghazal singers in India.

In a tragic turn of events, veteran classical singer Pankaj Udhas has passed away at age 73. After a prolonged illness, the singer breathed his last on February 26, as confirmed by his daughter Nayaab Udhas.

The news was confirmed by Nayaab Udhas, through an official statement, which read, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th february 2024 due to a prolonged illness."

Known as one of the finest ghazal singers in India, Pankaj Udhas was born on May 17, 1951, in Gujarat. He was widely acclaimed for his ghazals and his soulful renditions. Udhas rose to prominence in the 1980s and 1990s and became one of the most popular ghazal singers in India. His rich, melodious voice and emotive performances have earned him a large and devoted fan base both in India and abroad.

Some of Pankaj Udhas's most famous ghazals include ‘Chitthi Aayi Hai’, ‘Aur Aahista Kijiye Baatein’, ‘Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera’, and ‘Na Kajre Ki Dhar’ among others. He released numerous albums over the years and collaborated with other notable artists in the Indian music industry.

Udhas received several awards and accolades for his contributions to music, including the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian honours, awarded to him in 2006 for his achievements in the field of art.

