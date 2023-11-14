Ever since Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan announced their collaboration for Jawan and kicked off the shoot in Chennai, the rumours of Thalapathy Vijay being a part of the film has been doing the rounds. Although fans were disappointed when they did not see the Tamil superstar in a cameo, now an announcement by the filmmaker has left them surprised. Atlee recently confirmed that he is planning to do a film with both the superstars and the duo have already agreed.

Atlee confirms movie with Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan; superstars agree

In an interview with TV presenter Gopinath, Atlee revealed that Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay had discussed about this project when they attended his birthday celebrations. Readers would probably recall that on his birthday, the Jawan filmmaker had posted a photo of the two superstars posing together which had fueled speculations about Vijay’s cameo in the action entertainer. During the interaction, Atlee revealed that Vijay and SRK had discussed it among themselves and had called him to inform that they are both ready to do a project if Atlee is ever planning a two-hero film in the future.

Further elaborating on this big entertainer, Atlee said that although he does want this to materialize, that the film is not even in the initial stage as of now since he is yet to start work on it. "So, I am working on it. It could be my next film. I am working very hard to come up with a script for it. Let's see,” he added.

Atlee’s recent release Jawan which released in Hindi, Tamil, & Telugu, earned a lot of love masses and became one of the biggest releases of the year. The film, also starring Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi along with an ensemble cast, released on September 7.

