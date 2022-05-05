A plea on Wednesday was moved in the Delhi High Court challenging Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film's trailer which was unveiled last month talks about female foeticide but also shows pre-natal sex-determination during ultrasound.

A plea was filed by Advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak that cites that though the film focuses on female foeticide and strives to promote the cause of Save Girl Child, the trailer also shows ultrasound technology usage for sex determination which is restricted under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994.

According to Live Law India, the plea states, "The ultrasound clinic scene where the technology of ultrasound for sex selection is being advertised openly without censor and as per section 3, 3A, 3B, 4, 6 & 22 of the PC & PNDT Act, same is not allowed & hence the instant PIL."

Jayeshbhai Jordaar stars Shalini Pandey, Ratna Pathak Shah and Boman Irani. The film is helmed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Yash Raj Films and Maneesh Sharma.

