Known as the ‘Showman’ of Bollywood, Subhash Ghai has made some of the biggest films in tinseltown. While this filmmaker has given us masterpieces like Hero, Khalnayak, Pardes, among others spoke about the changing phase of Bollywood films and recalled the times when filmmaking was a different business altogether. In the recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, while discussing many aspects of cinema, the filmmaker spoke about the reason behind failure of many Bollywood films of late.

Readers would be aware that post the pandemic, Bollywood films has seen a drop in its collections in general with South film gaining immense prominence. Speaking about the lack of public that flock the theatres in this interview with Bollywood Hungama, Subhash Ghai revealed that it is often the budget that the films are mounted in, is the main reason behind the failure of many of these movies. “Ek kahawat humesha rahi hai film industry mein (There is a saying in the film industry) - Films never fail, its budget fails. Budgets make the film fail. Aap chote picture bhi banayenge Rs. 5 crore ki and Rs. 12 crore banayenge, toh film hit hai. Lekin aap Rs. 200 crore ki picture banake, Rs. 100 crore ka business karenge toh flop hai. Toh aapka film ka budget jo hai woh important hai, uski wajah se film fail hoti hai. (If you make a small film of Rs. 5 crores and it earns Rs. 12 crores, then your film is declared as a hit. But if you make a film of Rs. 200 crores and your film collects only Rs. 100 crores, then it’s a flop. So it is very important to understand the film’s budget because a lot of them fail because of this).”

Subhash Ghai, who also teaches filmmaking at his institute Whistling Woods, returned to production in 2022 after seven years. Ever since he produced Hero, a remake of his own film featuring Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Seshadri in 1983, featuring the then debutants Sooraj Pancholi (son of Aditya Pancholi) and Athiya Shetty (daughter of Suniel Shetty), Ghai stayed away from production. He returned to it and also wrote the story of his latest release 36 Farmhouse that released in January 2022 and featured an ensemble cast.

