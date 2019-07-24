Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 24.07.2019 | 3:16 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor spills the beans about charging Rs. 35 crores as fee post the success of Kabir Singh

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shahid Kapoor is riding high on the success of his recent release Kabir Singh. With the film rocking the box office register since its release, Shahid has been copiously been missing from the media glare. However, breaking his media detox, the actor was recently in conversation with Bollywood Hungama where he spoke about the film, shooting it, and of course the success that followed. Besides this, Shahid also opened up about the rumours of him charging a whopping Rs. 35 crores as fees post the success of Kabir Singh.

EXCLUSIVE Shahid Kapoor spills the beans about charging Rs. 35 crores as fee post the success of Kabir Singh

When asked whether he had upped his acting fee to Rs. 35 crores post the stunning success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor allayed the rumours with a quirky response. “I have to sign a film to receive any money. I think the only people who are making money are Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani. I have exactly the same bank balance I had before Kabir Singh, I have to sign another project before I get paid”, responded Shahid.

While Shahid quelled the rumours of his exorbitant fee hike, the actor is yet to announce his next.

Also Read: After receiving flak for promoting misogyny, Shahid Kapoor finally REACTS to Kabir Singh trolls [watch video]

More Pages: Kabir Singh Box Office Collection , Kabir Singh Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Esha Gupta sued for defamation by man she…

Salman Khan turns brand ambassador for…

BREAKING! Katrina Kaif to play the leading…

SCOOP: Jacqueline Fernandez approached for…

Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy to make a comeback…

Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling are coming…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification