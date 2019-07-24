EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor spills the beans about charging Rs. 35 crores as fee post the success of Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor is riding high on the success of his recent release Kabir Singh. With the film rocking the box office register since its release, Shahid has been copiously been missing from the media glare. However, breaking his media detox, the actor was recently in conversation with Bollywood Hungama where he spoke about the film, shooting it, and of course the success that followed. Besides this, Shahid also opened up about the rumours of him charging a whopping Rs. 35 crores as fees post the success of Kabir Singh.

When asked whether he had upped his acting fee to Rs. 35 crores post the stunning success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor allayed the rumours with a quirky response. “I have to sign a film to receive any money. I think the only people who are making money are Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani. I have exactly the same bank balance I had before Kabir Singh, I have to sign another project before I get paid”, responded Shahid.

While Shahid quelled the rumours of his exorbitant fee hike, the actor is yet to announce his next.