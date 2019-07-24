Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 24.07.2019 | 5:42 PM IST

Sonakshi Sinha says her work hasn’t stopped despite Kalank’s failure at the box office

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sonakshi Sinha is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film, Khandaani Shafakhana. The movie’s plot revolves around a girl trying to normalize discussing sex when she inherits a sex clinic run by her late uncle. Bollywood has never made a film this unconventional and unique, and we wouldn’t have any other leading lady play this role than Sonakshi Sinha.

Sonakshi Sinha says her work hasn’t stopped despite Kalank’s failure at the box office

During one of the promotional interviews, she was asked about how the failure of her last release, Kalank, at the box office affected her. Her reply was as usual to the point and apt. she said that the numbers of the box office are not in anybody’s hands and the only thing she can do is put her efforts in the projects she takes up. Despite the fact that the film had a stellar star cast, it failed to impress the audience. Sonakshi went on to say that she has a lot of films in her kitty and the film’s failure has not stopped her from working.

Khandaani Shafakhana also marks the acting debut of rapper Badshah and the songs have already made their way in the audience’s playlists.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha shows how comfy is the new classy during Khandaani Shafakhana promotions

More Pages: Kalank Box Office Collection , Kalank Movie Review

