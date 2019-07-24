Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 24.07.2019 | 5:08 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Amitabh Bachchan donates Rs 51 lakh to CM Relief Fund for Assam Floods

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Assam is going through a tough time ever since the suffered from floods. Many celebrities have come forward to help families of the victims. After Akshay Kumar, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs 51 lakh to Assam’s Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the victims of the floods.

Amitabh Bachchan donates Rs 51 lakh to CM Relief Fund for Assam Floods

Assam’s Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal took to Twitter and wrote, “We appreciate Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji for contributing Rs. 51 lakh to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. This is a great gesture & show of care for the people. Thank you, on behalf of the people of Assam, for your support. @SrBachchan.”

Amitabh Bachchan also urged everyone to help in any way they can. He wrote, “Assam is in distress .. the floods have caused great damage .. send care and assistance for our brothers and sisters .. contribute generously to the CM Relief Fund .. I just did .. HAVE YOU ..?”

Earlier, Akshay Kumar donated Rs 1 crore each to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Kaziranga National Park for Assam floods.

ALSO READ: Throwback: This childhood photo of Amitabh Bachchan with brother Ajitabh Bachchan and mother Teji Bachchan is indeed nostalgic

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Esha Gupta sued for defamation by man she…

Salman Khan turns brand ambassador for…

BREAKING! Katrina Kaif to play the leading…

SCOOP: Jacqueline Fernandez approached for…

Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy to make a comeback…

Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling are coming…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification