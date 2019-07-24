Amitabh Bachchan donates Rs 51 lakh to CM Relief Fund for Assam Floods

Assam is going through a tough time ever since the suffered from floods. Many celebrities have come forward to help families of the victims. After Akshay Kumar, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs 51 lakh to Assam’s Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the victims of the floods.

Assam’s Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal took to Twitter and wrote, “We appreciate Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji for contributing Rs. 51 lakh to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. This is a great gesture & show of care for the people. Thank you, on behalf of the people of Assam, for your support. @SrBachchan.”

Amitabh Bachchan also urged everyone to help in any way they can. He wrote, “Assam is in distress .. the floods have caused great damage .. send care and assistance for our brothers and sisters .. contribute generously to the CM Relief Fund .. I just did .. HAVE YOU ..?”

Earlier, Akshay Kumar donated Rs 1 crore each to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Kaziranga National Park for Assam floods.