Last Updated 17.06.2019 | 10:23 PM IST

EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh gets ‘Adults Only’ certificate from the censor board

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are all set to entertain the audience with their upcoming intense romance drama, Kabir Singh. The film is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year since it is the remake of Telugu blockbuster, Arjun Reddy which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. As the clock is ticking and there are only four days for the film to hit the big screens, the film has finally received its certification.

EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh gets 'Adults Only' certificate from the censor board

Since Arjun Reddy received ‘A’ certificate, it has come as no surprise the Hindi adaptation Kabir Singh has been given the ‘A’ certificate as well. The runtime of the romance drama is approximately 2 hours 54 minutes.

But, will the certification affect the family audience and footfalls of the film? Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, producer Murad Khetani says, “I don’t think so. Since it is a film for youth, youth will go to watch it. Anyway, it is not a film for a family audience and kids. So, I don’t think it will make much difference.”

Since Arjun Reddy became a blockbuster even with an ‘A’ certificate, the makers are expecting the same from Kabir Singh as well. Murad Khetani further adds, “Arjun Reddy was such a cult film. So, we didn’t want to tamper the film for getting the U/A certificate. So, we have retained the essence of the film.”

Helmed by the original directed Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. It is set to release on June 21.

ALSO READ: Kabir Singh Promotions: Shahid Kapoor and his fashion chronicles

More Pages: Kabir Singh Box Office Collection , Kabir Singh Movie Review

