Last Updated 17.06.2019 | 10:23 PM IST

Karan Johar’s quickie scheme to reimburse Kalank losses

Subhash K. Jha

The horror franchise which Karan Johar has kick-started with a bang by announcing Bhoot, is a loss-compensating strategy, meant to minimize the financial setbacks suffered by Johar and his Dharma Productions by the thundering debacle of Kalank.

Says a source close to Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, “The failure of Kalank was horrific. The brainstorming tank at Dharma Production suggested the horror franchise entitled Bhoot. To be made under a very tight budget this series of films is expected to recover investments within the first three days of release and then make a small profit.”

Signing Vicky Kaushal who is currently riding the crest of success is a masterstroke. And Kaushal is not expensive. Not as expensive as some Dharma actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

Getting the title Bhoot from his arch-enemy Ram Gopal Varma was even more of a masterstroke. Apparently, Karan was reluctant to approach Varma with whom he has openly warred in the past on Twitter. However the team at Dharma Productions was adamant and Karan made the move reluctantly.

Surprisingly, Varma handed over the title Bhoot to Johar without fuss. Says source close to Karan Johar, “It was a surprise. And generous of Ramu. Karan intends to pay him back for the favour .”

This isn’t the first time when a major filmmaker has found a shortcut to fortune after a disastrous failure. After the resounding failure of his career’s best work Kaagaz Ke Phool, Guru Dutt quickly recompensed his own company by making the kitschy potboiler hit Chaudhvin Ka Chand. And after weathering Waterloo with Mera Naam Joker, Raj Kapoor swiftly switched to the breezy easy teen romance of Bobby which was a blockbuster.

