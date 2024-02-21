comscore
Last Updated 21.02.2024 | 1:44 PM IST

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna to attend Milan Fashion Week 2024 for Onitsuka Tiger

Milan Fashion Week, slated from February 20 to 26, promises to spotlight the evolution of Italian fashion with the introduction of 3 innovative creative directions across brands.

By Monica Yadav -

Rashmika Mandanna is set to captivate the global stage as she represents India at the prestigious Milan Fashion Week 2024. On the momentous occasion of Onitsuka Tiger's 75th Anniversary, the Pushpa: The Rule actress will stand as the brand ambassador, embodying the spirit of style and sophistication.

Milan Fashion Week, renowned worldwide for its avant-garde showcases and trendsetting designs will witness Rashmika Mandanna gracing the occasion with her impeccable presence. Onitsuka Tiger's 75th Anniversary celebration at Milan Fashion Week marks a significant milestone in the brand's illustrious journey. Rashmika Mandanna's association with the brand further underlines her alignment with its values of innovation, creativity, and timeless elegance.

Back in March 2023, Onitsuka Tiger announced Rashmika Mandanna as India’s first brand advocate. She was present at Onitsuka Tiger’s Autumn/Winter 2023 showcase at the Milan Fashion Week wearing a head-to-toe look.“I am extremely excited to be associated with Onitsuka Tiger as their contemporary collection completely resonates with my sartorial sense - unique, minimalistic and artistic. The brand allows me to showcase all aspects of my personality while experimenting with fashion-forward styles and silhouettes. I’m excited to see how our synergies merge and unfold,” said Rashmika Mandanna.

Milan Fashion Week, slated from February 20 to 26, promises to spotlight the evolution of Italian fashion with the introduction of three innovative creative directions across renowned brands.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is slated to star in Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 sequel Pushpa: The RuleThe Girlfriend and Chhava.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna shares harrowing experience as flight makes emergency landing; says, “This is how we escaped death today”

