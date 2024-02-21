He breathed his last at HN Reliance Hospital, as confirmed by his son Rajil Sayani. He was 91 years old.

Ameen Sayani, the legendary Indian radio announcer and presenter who gained immense popularity for his iconic radio show Binaca Geetmala, passed away on February 20, 2024. He breathed his last at HN Reliance Hospital, as confirmed by his son Rajil Sayani. He was 91 years old.

Ameen Sayani, legendary radio presenter, passes away at 91 after suffering a heart attack

Ameen Sayani suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night. "He passed away at around 7:00 pm of heart attack at the HN Reliance hospital," Rajil Sayani told Press Trust of India.

Born on December 31, 1932, in India, Sayani began his career in broadcasting in the 1950s. He was best known for his distinctive and captivating style of presenting, which made him a household name across the country. Sayani's most famous program, Binaca Geetmala, started in 1952 and ran for several decades. It was a weekly countdown show featuring the top Bollywood songs of the week. The program became immensely popular and was eagerly awaited by listeners every week. Sayani's engaging commentary and warm voice made him a beloved figure among Indian listeners.

His iconic line "Namaskar bhaiyon aur behno, main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon" still evokes nostalgia amongst people. Sayani also hosted other radio shows and contributed significantly to the growth and popularity of Indian radio broadcasting. He received numerous awards and honours for his work, including the Padma Shri in 2009.

