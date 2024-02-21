Kartik Aaryan has sent Bhool Bhulaiyaa fans into a frenzy with his latest Instagram post.

Actor Kartik Aaryan has sent the internet into a frenzy with his latest Instagram post! On Tuesday, he uploaded a picture of a jigsaw puzzle, but with a twist – it only revealed half the face of the leading lady in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The caption simply read, "Solve kijiye Is Bhool Bhulaiyaa ko #Bb3MysteryGirl."

The comment section has become a battleground of guesses, with many netizens convinced it's Animal fame Triptii Dimri gracing the puzzle piece. This speculation stems from her resemblance to the revealed features and her rising popularity in Bollywood.

However, the plot thickens! Kiara Advani, who led the cast in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also has a dedicated fanbase eagerly awaiting her possible return to the franchise. With Kartik recently confirming Vidya Balan's reprise of the iconic "OG Manjulika," anticipation for Akshay Kumar's return has also reached a fever pitch.

While fans dream of a full-fledged Bhool Bhulaiyaa reunion, a source close to the production had confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that Akshay Kumar won't be a part of this installment. Directed by the acclaimed Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promises to be a thrilling addition to the beloved franchise.

